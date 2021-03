Nonpartisan report shows who is likely to benefit most from American Rescue Plan President Biden, Vice President Harris and their spouses are embarking on a cross-country tour to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. This comes as a recent report from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center compared the tax benefits of this plan with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined “CBSN AM” to discuss.