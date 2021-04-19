Live

Watch CBSN Live

Noah's Ark theme park set to open

A new attraction opening in central Kentucky celebrates the story of Noah's Ark. But millions of taxpayer dollars were used to build the massive ark replica, angering more than a few people in the state. Mark Strassmann has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.