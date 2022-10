NOAA releases new action plan to protect Florida's coral reefs Florida's coral reefs are experiencing a multi-year outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease. It has harmed more than 22 species of stony corals in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Jennifer Koss, coral reef conservation program director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, joined CBS News to discuss a new action plan to protect the coral reefs.