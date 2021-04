No survivors in Russian passenger jet crash A Russian passenger jet carrying 224 people crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula shortly after takeoff. The Airbus was headed from a resort city on the Red Sea to St. Petersburg, Russia, but ended up in an area where ISIS-affiliated militants operate. Airliners are avoiding that airspace after ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly crash even though there's no evidence the extremists were behind it. Allen Pizzey reports from Cairo.