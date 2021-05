No sign of foul play in U.S. student's death in Bermuda A U.S. student who died while visiting Bermuda for a rugby tournament died from an apparent fall and there are no signs of any foul play, police and a forensic expert said. The body of 19-year-old Mark Dombroski, a student at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, was found after an intensive search of the island by local authorities, volunteers and his family.