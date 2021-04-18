"No question" privilege was factor in light punishment for ex-Stanford swimmer Backlash is growing against people who defended the actions of former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. One of Turner's high school counselors reportedly said Wednesday it was a mistake to write a letter of support for him during the trial. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman, who has prosecuted sex crimes and defended sexual assault suspects, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.