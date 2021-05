No prison time for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will avoid prison time for walking away from his remote Afghan outpost in 2009. A military judge ruled that Bergdahl, who was held captive by the Taliban for five years, will be dishonorably discharged and demoted. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassman was in the courtroom joins CBSN with more on the verdict.