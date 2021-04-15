Live

No place immune to America's opioid epidemic

President Obama said Tuesday that America's addiction to pain killers is as great a threat as terrorism. Each day, 78 Americans die from overdoses of opioids, which include prescription drugs and heroin. Mark Strassmann reports.
