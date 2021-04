No ordinary field trip at inauguration Students from Immokalee High School in Florida who got a chance to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump found themselves conflicted. Immokalee is a town of field workers - some in this country legally, some not - and many of their children, "Dreamers," are the very people President Trump has threatened to evict. Steve Hartman talked to the student who not only experienced a civics lesson in Washington, but also taught us all a lesson as well.