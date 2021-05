No end in sight for California wildfires More than 8,000 people were evacuated from their homes on Monday as dry conditions continue to fuel more than a dozen wildfires in California. A fire burning north of Sacremento led to a state of emergency, while in Santa Barbara County, the Whittier fire has burned 7,800 acres. More than 85 active wildfires are burning across the west. Mireya Villarreal reports.