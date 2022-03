N.J. public university offers free tuition to some students Rutgers University-New Brunswick in New Jersey has announced full-time, in-state undergraduate students with family incomes below $65,000 can attend the university tuition-free. Francine Conway, the university's chancellor-provost, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Jericka Duncan to discuss the new financial aid program, which also offers significantly reduced tuition for students in households making between $65,001 and $100,000.