Chris Christie interrupted by New Jersey hecklers

At the 2015 Iowa Agriculture Summit, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was met by some hecklers from his state. Christie responded to the protesters by saying, "I'll deal with you in Iowa the same way I deal with you in New Jersey."
