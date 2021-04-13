Live

NJ casino can regulate how much waitresses weigh

The Borgata casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey is now allowed to regulate how much its waitresses weigh, after the state's Supreme Court declined to review a lower court's decision. CBSN's Contessa Brewer explains.
