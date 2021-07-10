Nixa, Missouri mayor discusses pandemic's impact and calls for his removal The Delta variant is creating new COVID hotspots in parts of the U.S. The strain, first detected in India, is much more contagious. It now accounts for more than half of new cases nationwide. In Midwestern and upper Mountain States, that number is closer to 80 percent. CBS News' Michael George reports on the efforts to get more Americans vaccinated. Then, Mayor Brian Steele of Nixa, Missouri, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the pandemic in his community, and an effort to remove him from his post over a mask mandate enacted last year.