Live

Watch CBSN Live

Nine original Andy Warhol prints stolen

Thieves stole valuable Andy Warhol prints from a Los Angeles business and replaced them with fakes. It was years before anyone noticed the theft. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Julia Dahl joins CBSN with more on the investigation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.