Nile Rodgers on inspiration, composing music Writer, producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. He joins a prestigious class of honorees this year including his writing partner, the late Bernard Edwards, Tom Petty, the late Marvin Gaye, and Elvis Costello. Rodgers joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what inspired his many hits and how David Bowie changed his life.