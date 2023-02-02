Nikki Haley's expected presidential campaign shows 2024 field starting to take shape Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration, is expected to announce her bid for the White House on Feb. 15 as the Republican presidential primary field begins to take shape. CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez, a Republican strategist, and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, discussed the forming political landscape and the potential changes to the Democratic presidential primary schedule.