Nikki Haley says Trump "tried to buddy up with dictators" while in office Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, tells "Face the Nation" that she wanted to include Otto Warmbier's parents in an ad in South Carolina to show the contrast with former President Donald Trump. "This goes back to a pattern, we saw this over and over again … you can't have someone who is trying to buddy up with dictators that want to kill us," Haley said.