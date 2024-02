Nikki Haley discusses her campaign's future Nikki Haley has yet to win a state primary or caucus in 2024, but she argues former President Trump's failure to win by even larger margins against her should be a warning sign for Republicans. Haley has vowed to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, but will have to do so after losing the backing of the Koch-funded Prosperity Action PAC. Ed O'Keefe reports.