Nikki Haley could "shatter the presumptions" in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire voters will go to the polls next week, eight days after Republicans hold their first nominating contest with the Iowa caucuses. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderate Republican who has backed former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination, tells "Face the Nation" that Haley "has the chance to shatter the presumptions that Donald Trump is going to run away with this — and that happens right here in New Hampshire."