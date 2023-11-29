Watch CBS News

Crowds growing for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has been drawing large crowds in New Hampshire as she tries to become the Republican Party's top alternative to Donald Trump. CBS News political reporter Nidia Cavazos has more.
