NIH director: We don’t expect major Zika virus outbreak in U.S. The World Health Organization is meeting in Geneva to discuss how to fight the Zika virus. U.S. scientists are warning the disease has the potential to become an "explosive pandemic." The mosquito-borne virus has been linked to birth defects in countries including Brazil. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci joins “CBS This Morning” from Washington to discuss the threat of the virus.