Nicole Avant says her mother's last text message serves as an inspiration Nicole Avant, daughter or music mogul Clarence Avant, sits down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King to discuss her new book "Think You'll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief with Grit, Grace, and Gratitude." It marks Avant's first broadcast interview since her mother, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, was murdered during a home invasion.