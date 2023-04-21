Nicolas Cage | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Watch CBS News

Sunday, actor Nicolas Cage invites 60 MINUTES into his eclectic Las Vegas home to meet his African crow Huginn and discuss his over 40 years of making movies, including his latest role as Count Dracula in Renfield.
