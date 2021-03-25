Live

Watch CBSN Live

Nicki Minaj rejected by high school to speak

Nicki Minaj offered to speak at her high school, but was turned down by the principal. The hosts of "The Talk" discuss if she is a good role model for kids with the new co-anchor of “The Insider,” Louis Aguirre.
