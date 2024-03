Ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider responds to "Quiet on Set" docuseries A former Nickelodeon producer is speaking out after accusations of inappropriate and abusive behavior surfaced in the new docuseries "Quiet on Set." Dan Schneider, who was behind popular children's shows such as "The Amanda Show," "Drake and Josh" and "Victorious," apologized for his behavior in an interview after watching the series. Nickelodeon is a division of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News.