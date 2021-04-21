N.H. prep school asks victim to be named in sex assault lawsuit A student sexually assaulted at an elite New Hampshire prep school is in a legal battle to keep her identity private. Owen Labrie was convicted in the case that drew national attention. The victim's family filed a civil suit in June against St. Paul's School, claiming the school condoned "a tradition of ritualized statutory rape." If the case goes to trial, the school says the plaintiffs "should not be allowed to hide behind a cloak of anonymity and lob attacks." CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to break down the case.