NFL's first Black team president, Jason Wright, lays out his plan for the Washington Football Team There was an historic hire in the NFL this week. The Washington Football Team announced Jason Wright will be its next team president. Wright, a former player and partner at McKinsey and Company, is the first Black person to hold that title in NFL history. At age 38, he's also the youngest. Wright joins Washington at a tumultuous time. In July, more than a dozen former female employees made allegations of sexual harassment against team officials. The team also dropped its nickname following decades of criticism. All of this amid the uncertainty of playing the upcoming season during a pandemic.