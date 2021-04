NFL's Devon Still and daughter, Leah, on winning fight against cancer Last June, Cincinnati Bengals player Devon Still's daughter, Leah, was diagnosed with cancer, and doctors gave her a 50/50 chance of survival. Then Still was cut from his team. But those two moments would turn out to be the start of a surprising and remarkable journey for the father and daughter team. Only on "CBS This Morning," they open up to Jim Axelrod in their first interview since news of Leah's remission.