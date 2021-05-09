Live

Watch CBSN Live

Previewing NFL wild card weekend

Which teams have a chance to make a deep run ahead of the NFL playoffs wild card round? Reid Forgrave, national writer for CBSSports.com, joins CBSN to break down the first slate of games and explain who he thinks will play in the Super Bowl.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.