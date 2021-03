NFL troubles draw attention, money to domestic violence programs In the last two weeks, calls have poured in to the National Domestic Violence Hotline in Austin, Texas since the Ray Rice tape was released. About half the calls have gone unanswered, due to low staffing. But the hotline's executive director says a new partnership with the NFL includes money which will allow the center to increase the number of calls it answers each day. Elaine Quijano reports.