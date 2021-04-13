Live

NFL studying rise in concussions

With a 58 percent increase in concussions between the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the NFL is studying how to deal with the rise in concussions. This increase came after the league cracked down on helmet-to-helmet hits. John Blackstone has more.
