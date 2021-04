NFL rookie Chris Borland on retiring over concussion concerns Chris Borland was one of the most promising rookies in the NFL last season, but on Monday, the 24-year-old announced his retirement from the San Francisco 49ers. Borland cited the long-term health effects of head trauma as the main reason for his decision. He says the risks of playing are not worth the rewards. Borland joins "CBS This Morning" for his first live interview since his announcement.