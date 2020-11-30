NFL pushes ahead with 2020 season despite major coronavirus outbreaks on several teams The coronavirus plagued several NFL teams over the weekend as teams continue to play through the pandemic. The uncontrolled spread has prompted the league to close all practice facilities for at least two days. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joined CBSN to explain how the Denver Broncos ended up with none of their regular quarterbacks starting on Sunday and why the Baltimore Ravens are forcing the Pittsburgh Steelers to give up a bye week.