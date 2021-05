NFL player Hayden Hurst's note to his younger self NFL player and Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst is one of the more than 50 million Americans living with a mental illness. Hurst is also talking openly about his own battles with depression and suicide, and putting his name behind a foundation hoping to encourage others to get help and stop the stigma around mental illness. Warning: This piece includes mention of suicide and may be difficult for some to hear.