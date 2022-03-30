NFL partners with sports tech company to create fully immersive football video game The National Football League and StatusPRO, an athlete-led sports technology company, are working together on the first official fully immersive virtual reality football game. Fans will be able to take the field from the perspective of their favorite players. StatusPRO co-creators Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins and Troy Jones, both former football players, join CBS News to discuss what this means for the future of virtual gaming.