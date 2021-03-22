Live

Watch CBSN Live

NFL lifts payout cap on concussion suit

More than 4,500 former NFL players are suing the league due to concussions they suffered on the playing field. The league is removing the $675 million cap in payouts it imposed as part of a settlement. Charlie Rose reports.
