NFL Films' behind-the-scenes look at Arizona Cardinals Last year, the Arizona Cardinals had one of the best seasons in franchise history, notching 13 regular season wins and making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. The Cardinals' 2015 season is the subject of a new NFL Films series, "All or Nothing," now available to Amazon Prime video customers. Cardinals All-Pro defensive back Patrick Peterson, team president Michael Bidwill and NFL Films Coordinating Producer Keith Cossrow join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the film.