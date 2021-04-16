Live

NFL draft pick has a rough first night

NFL draft day ended with controversy for one top pick, after video surfaced on Twitter of Laremy Tunsil smoking from a bong. CBS Sports.com's senior NFL writer Will Brinson joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the first rounder.
