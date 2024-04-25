Watch CBS News

NFL draft kick off in Detroit: What to know

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday, and all eyes will be on USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the first overall draft pick. NFL on CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala joins CBS News with more.
