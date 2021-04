Nextdoor CEO on changes after racial profiling criticism Nextdoor is a private social network that connects people in neighborhoods and communities. The site can be used to track down babysitters, report crimes and find new homes for unwanted items. But last year, the platform faced criticism that the site's crime and safety section was becoming a home for racial profiling. Nextdoor CEO Nirav Tolia joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss changes implemented to address the issue.