Next steps after NASA discovers 7 Earth-size planets NASA announced the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets around a star about 40 light years away from Earth. All seven could have water, which is key to life like ours, and three of them fall in the habitable zone. Michio Kaku, CBS News science and futurist contributor and physics professor at the City University of New York, joins "CBS This Morning" with more on this new discovery.