The next phase of U.S. entanglement with Afghanistan President Biden may have ended the "forever war" in Afghanistan, but as The Washington Post reports, the next phase of U.S. entanglement with the country "could also prove perilous." The Washington Post's diplomacy and national security reporter Missy Ryan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the future of U.S. counterterrorism efforts and the uncertainty facing tens of thousands of Afghan allies who are now refugees.