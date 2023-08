Next COVID booster shots will likely be for "everyone," doctor says The CDC says it is tracking a newly discovered COVID-19 strain, BA.2.86. One of the cases of the highly mutated variant was confirmed in Michigan. CBS News' Errol Barnett spoke with Dr. Bernard Camins, the medical director for infection prevention at Mount Sinai in New York City, who said "everyone will likely meet the criteria to get the new booster" in the fall.