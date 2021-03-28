Live

Watch CBSN Live

Newtown families sue maker of assault rifle

The families of the victims who were killed by Adam Lanza in Newtown, Conn., are suing the makers of the weapon Lanza used. Two years after the tragedy, the families say they want to hold Bushmaster accountable. Don Dahler reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.