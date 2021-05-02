Newt Gingrich questions fairness of Mueller's investigation Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was one of Donald Trump's most prominent and outspoken surrogates in the 2016 presidential campaign. He's written more than two dozen books and his latest is called "Understanding Trump." Gingrich joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's approach to governing, Jeff Sessions' upcoming testimony and why he thinks recently-appointed special counsel on Russia, Robert Mueller, will not be able to conduct a neutral investigation.