Newt Gingrich on Trump's clash with Corker, GOP agenda Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich was one of Donald Trump's most outspoken surrogates in the presidential election and continues to be a strong supporter. He is also the co- author of a new thriller novel out Tuesday called "Vengeance." He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new thriller novel, how the feud between Sen. Bob Corker and President Trump will affect the Republican agenda and why be believes we're living in "extraordinarily dangerous" times.