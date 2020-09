"The FBI Declassified”: New series features women and men of the FBI investigating the biggest cases of their careers Through never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews, each episode of “The FBI Declassified” introduces a different case and takes you inside the minds of heroic federal agents and analysts as they reveal how they solved these complex cases. Narrated by Alana De La Garza of the CBS series “FBI,” the new series airs Tuesdays at 10/9c starting October 6 on CBS.