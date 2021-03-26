Live

Watch CBSN Live

News crew has close call with semi-truck

A KIRO news crew was out on assignment at the on-ramp to I-5 when they were nearly hit by a semi that came barreling down the closed on ramp before crashing through a barricade. KIRO's Jeff Dubois reports.
