Newly released text messages between Mark Meadows and Republicans reveals more details on efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and some Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, shed additional light on the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election -- including a question about declaring martial law. CBS News Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.